Horizon Air Pilots Sue Over Fatigue Protections

Horizon Air pilots have filed a federal lawsuit against the airline over changes to its fatigue-related rest procedures. The complaint, filed late last month in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges that the Alaska Air Group subsidiary improperly changed how pilots are handled after reporting fatigue.

Rest Policy Dispute

According to the lawsuit, Horizon previously allowed pilots who reported fatigue at their home base to remain there for rest before their next assignment. The airline now requires those pilots to travel as passengers to another location before beginning their rest period, according to the union. Teamsters Local 1224, which represents nearly 650 Horizon pilots, argues that the change violates the existing collective bargaining agreement and federal labor law.

“Every day, Horizon pilots are expected to do more with less,” Horizon pilot Jason Welch said in an October statement released by the Teamsters. “We’ve watched these challenges persist for years, yet management refuses to address the issues that matter most to us. Enough is enough — it’s time for the company to start delivering real solutions.”

Contract Negotiations Continue

The lawsuit comes as Horizon pilots continue negotiations over a new labor agreement. According to the union, negotiations have continued for nearly four years over compensation, staffing, training shortages and operational concerns. Pilots held informational pickets in Seattle and Boise, Idaho, in October and announced plans for a vote of no confidence in Carlos Zendejas, Horizon’s senior vice president of operations.

The dispute also follows broader concerns over fatigue reporting among airline pilots. A recent survey of 7,200 European pilots found that nearly one-quarter had flown despite feeling too fatigued or unfit for duty. The survey identified concerns about disciplinary action and management reactions as barriers to reporting fatigue. The Horizon lawsuit remains pending, and the union’s allegations have not been established in court.