House Approves DOT Funding Bill With $22.2B For FAA

On Tuesday, the House voted 217–214 to approve a comprehensive appropriations package funding the Department of Transportation, including $22.2 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration, ending the partial government shutdown that began Jan. 31.

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies (THUD) bill provides a $235 million increase for the Air Traffic Organization, $824 million for FAA facilities and equipment, and funding to hire 2,500 new air traffic controllers—a long-standing priority as the agency works to address staffing shortages nationwide.

The measure also blocks federal funds from being used to privatize the FAA’s air traffic control system, directs the FAA to maintain two qualified, rested pilots on every commercial flight, and adds resources to accelerate pilot and controller medical certifications.

Meanwhile, passage of the bill drew praise from the aviation industry. NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen wrote “This comprehensive measure provides necessary appropriations to preserve the safety and integrity of our national airspace system, and takes additional steps to bolster America’s global leadership in aviation and aerospace.”

ALPA echoed that sentiment noting, “We thank Congress for ending the recent government shutdown and passing this vital appropriations package that strengthens aviation safety and supports the piloting profession while providing significant resources for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to upgrade aging technology and increase air traffic controller hiring.”

With House passage, the bill now moves forward in the appropriations process, awaiting final approval before being signed into law.