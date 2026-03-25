Digital Airman Certificate Bill Clears U.S. House

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 2247, the Airmen Certificate Accessibility Act, a bill from Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., that would allow pilots and other certificate holders to present either a physical certificate or a digital version when asked to show their credentials during a Federal Aviation Administration inspection.

The bill applies to FAA-issued airman certificates, including medical certificates, and says a digital airman certificate could be presented from an electronic device or, where internet access is available, through a cloud-based system. It also directs the FAA to establish methods for authentication and verification and to issue a final rule implementing the change by Nov. 30, 2028.

Burchett said the measure to allow digital airman certificates is intended to update certification requirements to reflect current technology.

“Technology has advanced, and aviation regulations should reflect that,” Burchett said. “If passengers can have their boarding passes on their phones, pilots should be able to digitally carry copies of certification documents. My bill will give pilots the flexibility to safely and securely present their credentials in a way that matches today’s digital world.”

The House approved H.R. 2247 alongside several other aviation measures, including H.R. 3410 to allow civil domestic supersonic flight over land, H.R. 6267, which would direct the Government Accountability Office to examine obstacles to wider use of digital documentation for aircraft parts, and H.R. 6427, which would give general aviation airports added flexibility for some construction projects.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said the package of bills addresses issues that industry groups have been raising for years.

“Taken together, the bills promote innovation in aircraft development, efficiency through increased use of digitization and investment in aviation infrastructure,” Bolen said.