Aviation News FAA and Regs

House Funding Bill Boosts FAA Budget, Backs Hiring 2,500 Controllers

House lawmakers unveiled a government spending package that would raise the FAA’s budget to $22.2 billion in FY 2026,

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
House Funding Bill Boosts FAA Budget, Backs Hiring 2,500 Controllers
[Credit: Mehaniq | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. House lawmakers unveiled a comprehensive government spending package, the "Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026," aimed at fully funding federal agencies, including the FAA, through fiscal year 2026 and preventing a government shutdown.
  • The proposed legislation allocates $22.2 billion to the FAA, marking a $1.2 billion increase over FY 2025, and includes specific funding to hire 2,500 new air traffic controllers to address staffing shortages.
  • The package further provides boosts for the Air Traffic Organization and facilities/equipment, and repurposes over $368 million for the Airport Improvement Program.
  • The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) praised the bill, which is expected to face a House vote this week before moving to the Senate.
See a mistake? Contact us.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in the U.S. House unveiled a comprehensive government spending package that would fully fund federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the end of fiscal year 2026.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, covers multiple departments and is designed to prevent a government shutdown when temporary funding expires January 30.

If approved, the legislation would provide the FAA budget with $22.2 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion over FY 2025 levels. The budget includes a $235 million boost for the Air Traffic Organization, $824 million for facilities and equipment, and funding to hire 2,500 new air traffic controllers, addressing ongoing staffing shortages that have challenged the National Airspace System. The bill also repurposes more than $368 million from the 2021 infrastructure law for the Airport Improvement Program.

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) praised the legislation as an important step toward securing FY 2026 funding, while saying it continues to review the bill’s funding levels and directives.

The House is expected to vote on the measure this week before sending it to the Senate.

transportation-and-housing-and-urban-development-and-related-agencies-summary_0Download

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE