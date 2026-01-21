House Funding Bill Boosts FAA Budget, Backs Hiring 2,500 Controllers

On Wednesday, lawmakers in the U.S. House unveiled a comprehensive government spending package that would fully fund federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the end of fiscal year 2026.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, covers multiple departments and is designed to prevent a government shutdown when temporary funding expires January 30.

If approved, the legislation would provide the FAA budget with $22.2 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion over FY 2025 levels. The budget includes a $235 million boost for the Air Traffic Organization, $824 million for facilities and equipment, and funding to hire 2,500 new air traffic controllers, addressing ongoing staffing shortages that have challenged the National Airspace System. The bill also repurposes more than $368 million from the 2021 infrastructure law for the Airport Improvement Program.

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) praised the legislation as an important step toward securing FY 2026 funding, while saying it continues to review the bill’s funding levels and directives.

The House is expected to vote on the measure this week before sending it to the Senate.