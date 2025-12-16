IAWA Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients

The International Aerospace Women’s Association (IAWA) announced on Tuesday the recipients of its 2025 scholarship program, marking a milestone in its two-decade history of supporting women in aviation and aerospace. With these latest recipients, the organization has now awarded 131 scholarships totaling $555,000 since the program’s inception in 2004.

As part of its scholarship program, IAWA partners with nine educational institutions across the world aimed at increasing financial and professional opportunities for young women in the aviation and aerospace industry.

Included in the latest batch of award winners are three students in the U.S., ranging from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, respectively. The remaining five award winners attend universities abroad, in the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands.

According to Christine De Gagne, Chair of the IAWA Scholarship Committee, the program is designed to offer more than just financial relief.

“IAWA’s Scholarship Program goes beyond financial assistance—it’s a catalyst for empowering the next generation of leaders in aviation and aerospace,” said De Gagne. “By facilitating meaningful connections, opening doors to opportunities, and fostering personal growth through mentorship, we are building a global network where women excel, lead, and drive innovation. Together, we are shaping a future where women thrive and redefine the boundaries of possibility in aerospace.”

Recipients are invited to the IAWA Annual Conference, where they are paired with board members for mentorship. This structure aims to foster long-term industry engagement, turning a one-time financial award into a career-building opportunity.

“This opportunity is a gateway to mentorship, inspiration, and connection with leaders who are shaping the industry,” said recipient from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Amanda Hoyt. As I chart my own path toward a fulfilling career in aviation, I am equally committed to lifting others along the way. I hope to grow into a mentor who supports and empowers the next generation of women entering this exciting and rewarding field.”