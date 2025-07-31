Indiana County Acquires Airport To Meet Aviation Demand

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners in Sheridan, Indiana, officially acquired the Sheridan Airport on July 14, as air traffic in the region continues to grow.

County officials say the acquisition is a strategic investment aimed at addressing increasing aviation needs driven by population and economic growth.

“Hamilton County currently sees more than 41,000 aircraft movements annually, a number expected to grow with the county’s continued population and economic expansion,” County Councilor Brad Beaver told local publication, Current. “With close proximity to the U.S. 31 corridor, the Sheridan Airport will help increase aircraft storage and ease congestion at other nearby facilities.”

Sheridan Airport opened in 1948. It features a 3,760-foot paved runway, three multi-unit hangars and one corporate hangar, and currently houses approximately 40 aircraft. It becomes the second airport under county ownership, joining Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville.

County leaders say the two airports will serve complementary roles: Indianapolis Executive will continue accommodating growing business jet traffic, while Sheridan will cater primarily to piston-engine aircraft. The move, they say, ensures support for commercial, private and recreational aviation sectors alike.