Isaacman Dropped As NASA Nominee

President Donald Trump has confirmed previous reports that he’s withdrawing Jared Isaacman as his pick to lead NASA. Isaacman, a billionaire who owns a credit card processing company, was about to go for his Senate confirmation in the next few weeks. “After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA,” Trump said in a Truth Social post late Saturday. “I will soon announce a new Nominee who will be Mission Aligned, and put America First in Space.”

Trump did not elaborate on what, specific “prior associations” were found to sour him on Isaacman but Isaacman is a close friend of former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk, who left that post on Friday. Musk championed Isaacman for the NASA job and appeared critical of the decision to drop him. “It is rare to find someone so competent and good-hearted,” he said in an X post.

Isaacman did not comment directly on the decision but did say his experience as the nominee was positive and showed him the vetting is done by “many competent, dedicated people who love this country and care deeply about the mission.” That dedication “was on full display during my hearing, where leaders on both sides of the aisle made clear they’re willing to fight for the world’s most accomplished space agency.” Isaacman bought a series of SpaceX trips to space, one of which included the first private space walk.