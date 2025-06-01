Isaacman Dropped As NASA Nominee

President Donald Trump has confirmed previous reports that he’s withdrawing Jared Isaacman as his pick to lead NASA. Isaacman, a billionaire who owns a credit card processing company, was about to go for his Senate confirmation in the next few weeks. “After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA,” Trump said in a Truth Social post late Saturday. “I will soon announce a new Nominee who will be Mission Aligned, and put America First in Space.”
Trump did not elaborate on what, specific “prior associations” were found to sour him on Isaacman but Isaacman is a close friend of former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk, who left that post on Friday. Musk championed Isaacman for the NASA job and appeared critical of the decision to drop him. “It is rare to find someone so competent and good-hearted,” he said in an X post.
Isaacman did not comment directly on the decision but did say his experience as the nominee was positive and showed him the vetting is done by “many competent, dedicated people who love this country and care deeply about the mission.” That dedication “was on full display during my hearing, where leaders on both sides of the aisle made clear they’re willing to fight for the world’s most accomplished space agency.” Isaacman bought a series of SpaceX trips to space, one of which included the first private space walk.
Looks like a political shake-up disguised as a staffing move. The people calling the shots likely wanted NASA as a mouthpiece for their space-and-flag agenda, and Isaacman, being smart, but too close to Musk and too independent, didn’t fit the mold. It may be that Musk’s support hurt more than helped.
Musk has been sliding losing credibility, getting mocked, bleeding money. In that light, pulling Isaacman might’ve been less about him and more about cutting ties. I like Issacman, and frankly, he may be better off. He avoids the mess, keeps his rep intact, and stays focused on real missions with SpaceX.
He handled it like a pro. No whining, no shots fired, just a clean exit. And in the end, he looks more grounded than the folks who iced him.
Be patient. 18 months or so until this merry-go-round seizes up and folks can re-invent accountability. Please, keep your fingers crossed.