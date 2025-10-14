Aviation News Aviation Law

Judge Sets 2027 Trial in Fatal D.C. Midair Collision Case

Lawsuits over American Eagle jet and Army helicopter crash to move forward.

Matt Ryan
DC Plane Crash Lawsuit Black Hawk Army
[Credit: U.S. Army]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. District Judge has set an April 2027 trial date for lawsuits related to the January 2025 mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • The collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter killed 67 people and was the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster in over two decades.
  • The NTSB reported the Army helicopter was flying above its published route altitude, and the trial will consolidate lawsuits against the airlines and the U.S. government.
  • American Airlines plans to defend itself against any claims of causing or contributing to the accident.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes announced Tuesday that a trial date in April 2027 has been set for lawsuits related to the January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet. The collision killed 67 people near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport earlier this year.

The date was announced during a hearing with lawyers who represent victims’ families, American Airlines, PSA Airlines, and the U.S. government, Reuters reported

“We are not going to dishonor the people who lost their lives, their family and friends, and we are not going to dishonor the employees of the defendants who work hard to ensure safety by dragging this thing along,” Reyes said. 

The trial will consolidate at least two lawsuits filed in September against the airline and the federal government.

American Eagle Flight 5342 was approaching Reagan at night when it collided with a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The helicopter was flying above its published route altitude, the NTSB has reported. 

American Airlines has said it will defend itself and PSA Airlines “against any legal action claiming the airline caused or contributed to this accident.” 

The crash marked the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in more than two decades.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE