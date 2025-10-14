Judge Sets 2027 Trial in Fatal D.C. Midair Collision Case

Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes announced Tuesday that a trial date in April 2027 has been set for lawsuits related to the January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet. The collision killed 67 people near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport earlier this year.

The date was announced during a hearing with lawyers who represent victims’ families, American Airlines, PSA Airlines, and the U.S. government, Reuters reported.

“We are not going to dishonor the people who lost their lives, their family and friends, and we are not going to dishonor the employees of the defendants who work hard to ensure safety by dragging this thing along,” Reyes said.

The trial will consolidate at least two lawsuits filed in September against the airline and the federal government.

American Eagle Flight 5342 was approaching Reagan at night when it collided with a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The helicopter was flying above its published route altitude, the NTSB has reported.

American Airlines has said it will defend itself and PSA Airlines “against any legal action claiming the airline caused or contributed to this accident.”

The crash marked the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in more than two decades.