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K2 Airways 737 Freighter Missing Off Pakistan Coast

Search-and-rescue teams are searching the Arabian Sea for the missing aircraft and its five crewmembers.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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Key Takeaways:

  • A K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 freighter, carrying five crewmembers, disappeared from radar over the Arabian Sea while approaching Karachi, Pakistan.
  • The aircraft lost contact after reporting a navigation system problem, with flight tracking data indicating unusual altitude changes before its disappearance.
  • A search-and-rescue operation is underway for the 27-year-old converted cargo plane, which is the only aircraft operated by Karachi-based K2 Airways.
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A search-and-rescue operation is underway in the Arabian Sea after a K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 freighter disappeared from radar Tuesday night while approaching Karachi, Pakistan, with five crewmembers on board.

The aircraft was operating a cargo flight from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, when it lost contact with air traffic control after reporting a navigation system problem.

According to Pakistani authorities, the crew advised Karachi controllers of a navigation system malfunction shortly after 9:18 p.m. local time. Within minutes, radio and radar contact were lost approximately 155 nautical miles southwest of Karachi. Officials said no distress call was received before the aircraft disappeared.

Flight tracking data cited by multiple reports appears to show the aircraft experienced unusual altitude changes in its final moments including a brief climb followed by a rapid descent at about 22,400 feet per minute before disappearing from coverage.

The missing aircraft, registration AP-BOI, is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-400 that was converted from passenger service to a freighter in 2012. Reports indicate it is the only aircraft operated by Karachi-based K2 Airways. The airline said it is cooperating fully with authorities and expressed hope for the safe recovery of the crew.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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