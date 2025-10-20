Korean Air, Archer Partner to Bring eVTOLs to Korea

Korean Air and Archer Aviation announced they have signed an agreement to commercialize Archer’s Midnight electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in South Korea. The collaboration, announced Monday in Seoul, includes the potential for Korean Air to purchase up to 100 Midnight aircraft and marks the start of jointly navigating relevant government applications.

Korean Air said its aerospace manufacturing and maintenance experience, coupled with Archer’s eVTOL development expertise, will provide a foundation for introducing new aircraft capabilities across multiple markets in Korea.

“This partnership with Archer will accelerate Korea’s leadership in next-generation air mobility,” said Jin Kyu Lim, senior vice president and head of Korean Air’s aerospace business.

Archer x @KoreanAir_KE 🇰🇷



We're proud to announce that Korean Air has selected Archer as its exclusive partner to introduce eVTOL aircraft in Korea with Midnight – including a potential purchase of up to 100 Midnight aircraft.



This collaboration positions Korea to be a leader… pic.twitter.com/ueQhItEYl2 — Archer (@ArcherAviation) October 20, 2025

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein added that Korean Air’s “comprehensive strategic vision for the future” makes it an ideal partner as the company works to deploy its aircraft globally.

Archer’s Midnight is a piloted four-passenger aircraft designed for rapid, repeated flights with minimal charge time between trips. Midnight has achieved several recent performance test milestones including a 55-mile piloted flight lasting 31 minutes and reaching 10,000 feet.

The eVTOL company was also recently named as Osaka, Japan’s eVTOL partner in a collaboration with Japan Airlines and Sumitomo. Domestically, Archer has a partnership with United Airlines and is working to join the FAA’s new advanced air mobility (AAM) focused Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). That program would see companies like Archer enter public-private partnership with state and local governments to collaboratively develop new AAM regulations.