Archer, Joby Join White House eVTOL Program

New White House eVTOL initiative aims to accelerate U.S. air taxi operations.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Archer Aviation]
Key Takeaways:

  • Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation will participate in a new White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) to accelerate electric air taxi operations.
  • The eIPP, stemming from a White House executive order, will partner private manufacturers with state and local governments for at least five pilot projects.
  • Archer plans to partner with United Airlines and cities to test its Midnight aircraft, while Joby highlights its extensive flight testing, manufacturing capabilities, and partnerships with various governments.
  • The program aims to gather data to enable safe and scalable advanced air mobility (AAM) operations nationwide.
Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation both announced plans Friday to participate in a new White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), a federal effort designed to fast-track electric air taxi operations in American cities. The initiative follows President Trump’s June executive order, “Unleashing American Drone Dominance,” which directed the Department of Transportation and the FAA to establish supervised trial environments for advanced air mobility aircraft.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed Friday the program will pair private manufacturers with state and local governments for at least five pilot projects across the country.

Archer said it intends to partner with airlines such as United and with interested municipalities to trial its Midnight aircraft under the program. CEO Adam Goldstein called the eIPP “a landmark moment for our industry and our country” and emphasized that early operations will demonstrate that eVTOL flights can be conducted “safely and quietly.” 

United Airlines executive Mike Leskinen noted that the carrier’s investment in Archer in 2021 was driven by a belief that electric taxis would change the way travelers move through major airports and surrounding cities.

Joby, which has logged more than 40,000 miles of flight testing, also announced plans Friday to join the eIPP. The company highlighted progress toward FAA type certification, its expanded manufacturing sites in California and Ohio, and partnerships with local governments in Texas, Florida, and New York. The company also announced plans earlier this week to integrate certain services within Uber’s platform by next year. 

“We’ve spent more than 15 years building the aircraft technology and operational capabilities that are defining advanced aerial mobility, and we’re ready to bring our services to communities,” said Greg Bowles, Joby’s chief policy officer. 

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the lessons from the pilot projects will help regulators enable “safe, scalable AAM operations nationwide.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

