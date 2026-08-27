Lawmakers Back Proposal To Rename Nashville Airport For Dolly Parton

A proposal to rename Nashville International Airport for Dolly Parton picked up support from local and state lawmakers Wednesday, one day after the Tennessee-born singer and songwriter died at age 80.

Nashville Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford said he is preparing a resolution supporting the proposed Dolly Parton International Airport name and has contacted members of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority about pursuing the change.

The idea predates Wednesday’s political involvement. Tennessee residents Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion created a Change.org petition seeking the name change in January 2025. Interest in the petition increased following Parton’s death Tuesday, and it had collected more than 127,000 verified signatures by Thursday morning.

Political Support

“I’m proud to sponsor a resolution asking the Metro Nashville Airport Authority to consider renaming BNA to Dolly Parton International Airport.” Bradford wrote Wednesday in a response published by Change.org. “Dolly Parton isn’t just a country music icon; she’s a global ambassador for our city, our state, and everything we love about Tennessee. From her philanthropic work through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, to putting Nashville on the map for millions of visitors around the world, few people have done more to define what this city means to the rest of the world. Renaming BNA in her honor would be a fitting tribute to someone whose generosity and hometown pride have never wavered.”

He said the Metro Council measure would express support for the proposal rather than authorize the airport name change.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority board would have final authority over a change, according to Axios, and FAA approval would also be required. Airport authority board member Bobby Joslin also told Axios Wednesday that an existing 2010 policy prohibits naming the airport for someone until two years after that person’s death. The policy also requires the person to have made a significant contribution to aviation in Tennessee.

State Legislation Planned

“Yes I will definitely introduce legislation to rename the BNA airport Dolly Parton International Airport!” Tennessee state Rep. Todd Warner wrote Wednesday in a response published by Change.org.

Nashville International is operated by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, which also operates John C. Tune Airport.