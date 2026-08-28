Louisiana Launches AAM Test Program

Louisiana transportation officials on Thursday launched an advanced air mobility (AAM) test program at Houma-Terrebonne Airport, where emerging aircraft will eventually operate alongside the airport’s existing helicopter and fixed-wing traffic. The LIFTOff Louisiana initiative is intended to provide the FAA with operational data as it develops standards for integrating new aircraft into the National Airspace System.

Testing At A Working Airport

Houma-Terrebonne is a major hub for offshore helicopter operations. Aircraft developers BETA Technologies and Elroy Air are participating in the program alongside operators Bristow Group and Metro Aviation. Initial work will focus on mapping routes and evaluating surveillance, weather and operating procedures before flight activity expands.

“This demonstration with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provides data to help turn these concepts from trial to deployment,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in the Louisiana DOTD announcement. “These test flights demonstrate how these new aircraft can expand cargo delivery options to communities nationwide and improve our logistics infrastructure.”

Offshore Operations Planned

Planned testing will include cargo and personnel transportation and could eventually extend to offshore energy facilities and industry sites in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The FAA selected LIFTOff Louisiana earlier this year for its Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing and Advanced Air Mobility Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which uses operational testing to help develop future AAM regulations and policies.

“The future of flight officially landed this week in Houma,” Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission Chairman Josh Alford said. “This moment reflects years of groundwork to bring Large UAS operations here — LIFTOff Louisiana is that work taking flight, testing boundaries, and informing regulations to create a new era of advanced air mobility in our state and our country.”

Flight operations will remain subject to FAA oversight and required federal approvals.