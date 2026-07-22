Lycoming Extends TBO To 2,600 Hours For Several Piston Engine Families

Lycoming Engines is extending the recommended time between overhauls (TBO) for a broad range of its piston aircraft engines, giving eligible operators hundreds of additional hours before a scheduled overhaul.

This week the company announced that the base TBO for a large majority of its factory-new and rebuilt fixed-wing engines is increasing to 2,600 hours, an increase of 400 hours from the previous 2,200-hour standard. Lycoming said the change is intended to reduce operating costs and increase aircraft availability by allowing engines to remain in service longer between overhauls.

The new TBO applies to multiple engine families, including the O-320, IO-320, O-360, IO-360, IO-390, O-540 and IO-540 series. Eligibility depends on the specific engine model and its operating and maintenance history, and operators must continue to comply with applicable Lycoming technical publications and FAA airworthiness requirements.

“Lycoming’s updated TBO schedule represents our ongoing focus on delivering maximum value, reliability, and performance to aircraft owners, operators, and maintainers,” said Jim Wright, senior vice president of Lycoming Engines. “This enhancement reflects decades of engineering experience combined with the latest fleet data.”

Lycoming emphasized that the 2,600-hour figure is not a blanket extension for every engine it produces. The company’s information on the program notes that exclusions apply, including certain turbocharged, high-speed and higher-horsepower models. Operators are advised to confirm eligibility for their specific engine with an authorized Lycoming distributor.