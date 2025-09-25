Man Arrested After Cyber-Attack on European Airports

A first arrest was made in the UK Tuesday evening in connection with a cyber-attack that disrupted operations at several major European airports over the weekend, the BBC reported. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the arrest is linked to a wider investigation into a cyber incident affecting Collins Aerospace, whose baggage and check-in software failed across multiple airlines.

Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s national cyber crime unit, told the BBC that “although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing.”

The disruption began Friday when Collins Aerospace systems went offline, forcing airports to use manual processes. The European Union’s cyber-security agency confirmed ransomware was deployed in the attack. It was followed by multiple airport disruptions caused by drone incursions across parts of Europe this week. Whether the cyber-attacks and drone incursions are linked is not known at this time.