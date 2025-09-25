Aviation News

Man Arrested After Cyber-Attack on European Airports

Collins Aerospace cyber-attack led to widespread airport delays across Europe.

Matt Ryan
Arrest UK Cyber-Attack
[Credit: London Heathrow]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

A first arrest was made in the UK Tuesday evening in connection with a cyber-attack that disrupted operations at several major European airports over the weekend, the BBC reported. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the arrest is linked to a wider investigation into a cyber incident affecting Collins Aerospace, whose baggage and check-in software failed across multiple airlines. 

Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s national cyber crime unit, told the BBC that “although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing.”

The disruption began Friday when Collins Aerospace systems went offline, forcing airports to use manual processes. The European Union’s cyber-security agency confirmed ransomware was deployed in the attack. It was followed by multiple airport disruptions caused by drone incursions across parts of Europe this week. Whether the cyber-attacks and drone incursions are linked is not known at this time.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE