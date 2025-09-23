Aviation News

Man Charged in Marine One Laser Incident

Secret Service said Marine One laser incident posed threat to safety of Trump's Saturday night helicopter flight.

Matt Ryan
Marine One laser incident
[Credit: The White House]
Key Takeaways:

  • Jacob Samuel Winkler was arrested for aiming a laser pointer at Marine One as President Trump departed the White House.
  • A Secret Service officer witnessed Winkler point the laser at his face and then at the helicopter, posing a risk to the pilot.
  • Winkler was found with a laser pointer and a 3-inch knife; he admitted to the act and apologized to President Trump.
  • Winkler faces felony charges with a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A man was arrested after allegedly aiming a laser at Marine One as President Donald Trump departed the White House on Saturday night. Secret Service identified the Marine One laser incident suspect as Jacob Samuel Winkler, who was charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, a felony.

The incident began when a uniformed Secret Service officer observed Winkler on Constitution Avenue near the Ellipse, court documents state. Officer Diego Santiago reported that Winkler shined a red laser at his face, briefly disorienting him, before directing the beam toward the presidential helicopter as it departed the White House. Santiago wrote in the complaint that the laser “posed a risk of flash blindness and pilot disorientation, especially during low-level flight near other helicopters and the Washington Monument.”

Santiago detained Winkler, confiscated the device and discovered he was carrying a 3-inch knife, according to the filing. NBC News reported that Winkler admitted in a later interview to pointing the beam at Marine One, claiming he often used the laser on objects such as stop signs. Court documents say Winkler was heard saying, “I should apologize to Donald Trump” and “I apologize to Donald Trump” after being taken into custody. The offense could carry a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

