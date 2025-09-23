Man Charged in Marine One Laser Incident

A man was arrested after allegedly aiming a laser at Marine One as President Donald Trump departed the White House on Saturday night. Secret Service identified the Marine One laser incident suspect as Jacob Samuel Winkler, who was charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, a felony.

The incident began when a uniformed Secret Service officer observed Winkler on Constitution Avenue near the Ellipse, court documents state. Officer Diego Santiago reported that Winkler shined a red laser at his face, briefly disorienting him, before directing the beam toward the presidential helicopter as it departed the White House. Santiago wrote in the complaint that the laser “posed a risk of flash blindness and pilot disorientation, especially during low-level flight near other helicopters and the Washington Monument.”

Santiago detained Winkler, confiscated the device and discovered he was carrying a 3-inch knife, according to the filing. NBC News reported that Winkler admitted in a later interview to pointing the beam at Marine One, claiming he often used the laser on objects such as stop signs. Court documents say Winkler was heard saying, “I should apologize to Donald Trump” and “I apologize to Donald Trump” after being taken into custody. The offense could carry a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.