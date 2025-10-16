McFarlane Expands Cirrus MT 4-Blade Prop Availability

Flight-Resource, a division of McFarlane Aviation, announced Tuesday that its MT 4-blade Natural Composite Propeller is now offered as standard equipment on new Cirrus builds. The company said the move marks a major milestone for the composite propeller, designed to offer performance upgrades particularly for Cirrus SR22T and SR22TN aircraft.

Weighing 65 pounds, McFarlane said the MT 4-blade propeller improves static thrust and climb rate while reducing takeoff roll and engine stress through enhanced airflow dynamics. The company said operators can expect cooler cylinder head and ITT temperatures, along with a quieter, smoother ride and less vibration.

Cirrus SR22 owner Kenji Obata installed the propeller on his aircraft several years ago and reports a positive ongoing experience.

“The smoothness and performance of the MT 4-blade is fantastic,” Obata said. “After several years and hundreds of hours, it continues to exceed expectations.”

Flight-Resource provides complete aftermarket service and inventory for Cirrus operators. The propeller, FAA-approved under STC SA02924CH, is a repairable platform that currently carries no recurring ADs. The composite blades feature nickel-cobalt leading edges for erosion resistance and carry no life limit, with a six-year or 2,400-hour TBO.