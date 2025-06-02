Mental Health Issues Affect Significant Number Of Pilots Says Study

A mental health study of French airline pilots suggests a quarter of them grapple with serious mental health issues, including a few who had attempted suicide. It also found that more than 40 percent of the 1220 pilots who filled out the anonymous questionnaire had “misused” alcohol. About three percent had suicidal thoughts and three had tried to kill themselves. The survey interpretations were published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

“The results highlight that a significant proportion of French pilots suffer from psychological symptoms,” the study’s conclusions said. “A concerning finding was that more than a third of pilots exhibited alcohol misuse, which needs prevention efforts to reduce health risks.” About 28 percent of those surveyed said they would hide mental health issues from air medical examiners for fear of losing their licenses while 54 percent said they would talk about their problems if that fear was eliminated. About 15 percent said they’d sought help for psychological problems.