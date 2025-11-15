Aviation News

Merger Creates New TBX Aviation Compliance Platform

Platform consolidates airworthiness and maintenance tracking tools.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

Merger Creates New TBX Aviation Compliance Platform
Key Takeaways:

  • Tdata and The AD Toolbox have merged to create a new platform called TBX, aiming to centralize digital resources for managing airworthiness directives and maintenance requirements in general aviation.
  • TBX integrates Tdata’s historical accuracy in airworthiness data services with AD Toolbox’s modern software features, offering a unified system for regulatory compliance.
  • The cloud-based platform is designed for a wide range of users, including aircraft owners, mechanics, and maintenance shops, to save time, reduce risk, and elevate compliance management.
Tdata and The AD Toolbox, two providers of digital resources for managing airworthiness directives and maintenance requirements in general aviation, have merged to create a new platform called TBX. Announced Wednesday, the combined system is intended to offer aircraft owners, mechanics and operators a single location for accessing regulatory compliance information.

According to TBX, the platform integrates Tdata’s airworthiness data services with AD Toolbox’s software features. 

“This merger is about making life easier for maintainers,” Jon McLaughlin, CEO of TBX. “By bringing together Tdata’s heritage of accuracy and AD Toolbox’s modern capabilities, we’re creating a unified platform that saves time, reduces risk, and supports the entire maintenance community.”

The system is designed for a range of end-users, including independent IAs, A&Ps, maintenance shops and operators, with cloud-based access and support options included.

Company officials said the launch consolidates tools used for organizing compliance tasks across general aviation. 

“It’s about elevating aviation compliance to an entirely new level and setting a higher standard for how maintainers manage their work,” Dave Long, TBX’s CTO, said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.
