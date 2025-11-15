Merger Creates New TBX Aviation Compliance Platform

Tdata and The AD Toolbox, two providers of digital resources for managing airworthiness directives and maintenance requirements in general aviation, have merged to create a new platform called TBX. Announced Wednesday, the combined system is intended to offer aircraft owners, mechanics and operators a single location for accessing regulatory compliance information.

According to TBX, the platform integrates Tdata’s airworthiness data services with AD Toolbox’s software features.

“This merger is about making life easier for maintainers,” Jon McLaughlin, CEO of TBX. “By bringing together Tdata’s heritage of accuracy and AD Toolbox’s modern capabilities, we’re creating a unified platform that saves time, reduces risk, and supports the entire maintenance community.”

The system is designed for a range of end-users, including independent IAs, A&Ps, maintenance shops and operators, with cloud-based access and support options included.

Company officials said the launch consolidates tools used for organizing compliance tasks across general aviation.

“It’s about elevating aviation compliance to an entirely new level and setting a higher standard for how maintainers manage their work,” Dave Long, TBX’s CTO, said.