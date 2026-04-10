Air Force Boosts FY26 Aviation Bonus Incentives

The U.S. Air Force introduced enhancements to its fiscal year 2026 Aviation Bonus program this week, increasing compensation for shorter service commitments in an effort to retain experienced aviators.

According to a Wedneday announcement from Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, the updated program offers multiyear contracts ranging from three to 12 years, with annual payments of up to $50,000 depending on career field and experience level. The changes particularly focus on fighter, bomber and U-2 communities, where higher payouts are now available for shorter-term agreements.

The Aviation Bonus is available to eligible Air Force lieutenant colonels and below, including pilots, remotely piloted aircraft pilots, air battle managers and combat systems officers who are qualified for operational flying duty and receiving aviation incentive pay. The program applies to both active-duty Airmen and Air Reserve Component personnel serving under the Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program. Officials said the initiative is intended to provide more predictable personnel retention while supporting ongoing operational requirements.

“Our Airmen are extremely talented, with critical skills that are highly sought after,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said in the announcement. “The aviation bonus is an incentive that helps us retain expertise and ensures we have the right mix of experienced aviators to meet warfighting demands today and into the future.”

Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that individuals who qualify for the highest rate and choose the longest available agreement could receive as much as $600,000 in bonus payments over the life of a single contract.