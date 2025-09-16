Textron Aviation Defense Launches Tour With M-346N

Textron Aviation Defense has launched a nationwide tour to highlight the capabilities of its Beechcraft M-346N jet, pitched as a “ready-now” solution for the U.S. Navy’s Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program. The twin-engine aircraft departed Beech Factory Airport in Wichita, Kansas, following its assembly at Textron’s headquarters. Company officials said the tour is meant to demonstrate the M-346N’s performance as the Navy moves forward with plans to replace its aging fleet of T-45 Goshawk trainers.

“Assembled in the United States and backed by Beechcraft’s 85-year legacy of training U.S. military pilots, the M-346N represents the next evolution in jet trainer capability,” said Travis Tyler, president and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense.

The aircraft is part of a training system originally developed by Leonardo, with more than 100 examples already in service worldwide. The Navy has issued several requests for information ahead of a formal proposal process, expected to lead to a contract award in 2027.

The M-346N integrates a full training ecosystem, including high-fidelity ground-based devices, artificial intelligence-powered adaptive instruction and Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) technology that links simulators, aircraft and computer-generated forces in real time. Features such as Precision Landing Mode and a quadruple-redundant fly-by-wire flight control system are designed to prepare naval aviators for advanced operations.

Competing designs for the UJTS program include Boeing’s T-7, Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries’ TF-50N, and Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Freedom jet.