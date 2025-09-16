Military Aviation Aviation News

Textron Aviation Defense Launches Tour With M-346N

Beechcraft M-346N Tour showcases integrated training system as U.S. Navy eyes T-45 replacement.

Matt Ryan
Textron navy trainer M-346N
[Credit: Textron Aviation/Greg L. Davis]
Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation Defense is touring the U.S. with its Beechcraft M-346N jet, aiming to secure a contract for the Navy's Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS).
  • The M-346N is presented as a "ready-now" solution, emphasizing its full training ecosystem (including AI and LVC technology) and advanced features like Precision Landing Mode.
  • The M-346N is already in service globally and competes against Boeing, Lockheed Martin/KAI, and Sierra Nevada for the Navy contract, expected in 2027.
  • The aircraft is highlighted as the next generation of jet trainers, built in the U.S. and leveraging Beechcraft's extensive experience training military pilots.
Textron Aviation Defense has launched a nationwide tour to highlight the capabilities of its Beechcraft M-346N jet, pitched as a “ready-now” solution for the U.S. Navy’s Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program. The twin-engine aircraft departed Beech Factory Airport in Wichita, Kansas, following its assembly at Textron’s headquarters. Company officials said the tour is meant to demonstrate the M-346N’s performance as the Navy moves forward with plans to replace its aging fleet of T-45 Goshawk trainers.

“Assembled in the United States and backed by Beechcraft’s 85-year legacy of training U.S. military pilots, the M-346N represents the next evolution in jet trainer capability,” said Travis Tyler, president and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense.

The aircraft is part of a training system originally developed by Leonardo, with more than 100 examples already in service worldwide. The Navy has issued several requests for information ahead of a formal proposal process, expected to lead to a contract award in 2027.

The M-346N integrates a full training ecosystem, including high-fidelity ground-based devices, artificial intelligence-powered adaptive instruction and Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) technology that links simulators, aircraft and computer-generated forces in real time. Features such as Precision Landing Mode and a quadruple-redundant fly-by-wire flight control system are designed to prepare naval aviators for advanced operations. 

Competing designs for the UJTS program include Boeing’s T-7, Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries’ TF-50N, and Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Freedom jet.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

