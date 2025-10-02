Government Shutdown Pulls U.S. Military Aircraft from Pacific Airshow

U.S. military aircraft will not participate in this weekend’s Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Among the planes that will be absent are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, and the A-10 Thunderbolt.

The shutdown began this week after Democrats in Congress declined to support a Republican-written funding plan, citing a desire for add-ons related to health care programs and limits on presidential spending power.

Show director Kevin Elliott confirmed in an update to fans that the event will proceed as planned despite the military’s withdrawal.

“While this is certainly disappointing news, we are excited to share that Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach will continue as scheduled this Friday through Sunday with an outstanding lineup of world-class domestic and international performances,” Elliott said.

The show is set to begin on Friday and will still feature a diverse international and domestic lineup. Performers include the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds, the Royal Air Force Falcons from the United Kingdom, Aaron Fitzgerald flying the Red Bull BO-105 helicopter, and the historic B-29 “Doc.”