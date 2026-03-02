Military Aviation Aviation News

U.S. Deploys Broad Mix Of Military Aircraft In Iran Strikes

Stealth bombers, fighters and support fleets headline Operation Epic Fury.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.]
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Central Command launched "Operation Epic Fury" on Feb. 28 in coordination with Israeli forces, striking over 1,000 Iranian targets in its opening phase.
  • The operation involves a massive deployment of U.S. military assets, utilizing over 20 types of aircraft, ships, and missiles, including B-2 bombers, F-35s, F-22s, and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.
  • This campaign represents the largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation, with all branches of the U.S. armed forces involved.
U.S. Central Command said American forces have used more than 20 types of aircraft, ships, missiles and other systems in strikes on Iranian targets as part of Operation Epic Fury. According to Stars and Stripes, CENTCOM said the operation involved “the largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.” The campaign began Feb. 28 in coordination with Israeli forces. U.S. officials said more than 1,000 targets were struck in the opening phase.

Among the aircraft publicly identified in the operations against Iran are Air Force B-2 Spirit bombers, which flew from the United States to strike hardened facilities with 2,000-pound guided bombs, according to Reuters and Air & Space Forces Magazine. Fifth-generation fighters have also featured prominently, including the F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor. Navy carrier air wings have contributed F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, while EA-18G Growler electronic attack jets have operated in support of the strikes, according to CENTCOM imagery. Stars and Stripes also reported the use of the MQ-9 Reaper. U.S. Air Force F-15 jets have also been deployed, including three that were shot down over Kuwait on Sunday night.

Air & Space Forces Magazine noted that several support aircraft have been observed in the region near Iran as well, including E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft, RC-135 Rivet Joint intelligence-gathering aircraft and P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Imagery of the Grumman E-2 Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft has also surfaced on CENTCOM social media posts related to the ongoing operations. Aerial refueling has been conducted by KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.

CENTCOM has said all branches of the U.S. armed forces are involved in the operation against Iranian targets.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

