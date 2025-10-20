Aviation News Flight Safety

Alabama Pilot, Two Daughters Killed in Montana Crash

Twin-engine aircraft went down in remote Bob Marshall Wilderness, officials say.

Matt Ryan
Montana plane crash Piper Aztec
[Credit: FlightAware]
Key Takeaways:

  • An Alabama pilot, Mark Anderson, and his two daughters, Lainey (22) and Ellie (17), were killed when their twin-engine aircraft crashed in Montana's rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness.
  • The Piper Aztec, reportedly experiencing engine trouble, crashed on Friday afternoon, with its wreckage located by search crews the following morning.
  • Both Mark Anderson and his daughter Lainey were experienced pilots, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating the incident.
An Alabama pilot and his two daughters were killed when their twin-engine aircraft crashed Friday in the rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness of northwestern Montana, authorities confirmed. The Powell County Sheriff’s Office reported it received an alert of “a possible downed aircraft” Friday afternoon, with search crews locating the wreckage the next morning in a heavily wooded area. 

The family, including Mark Anderson, 62, along with his daughters, Lainey, 22, and Ellie, 17, had been en route to Polson, Montana, when their Piper Aztec reportedly developed engine trouble shortly before the crash, which occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, controllers lost radar contact with the aircraft over the Bob Marshall Wilderness, which is larger than Rhode Island. Search-and-rescue resources were deployed from Malmstrom Air Force Base before a volunteer with the Montana Department of Transportation Aeronautics division finally located the wreckage on Saturday morning.

Both Mark Anderson and Lainey Anderson were pilots. Lainey Anderson had recently earned her CFI and was a graduate of Auburn University’s Professional Flight program.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

