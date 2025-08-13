Montana Sees Second Fatal Aircraft Crash in Less Than a Month

A pilot operating a Vans RV7A aircraft was confirmed dead Tuesday afternoon after his aircraft was found upside down near the end of the runway at Ryan Field, roughly a mile south of West Glacier, Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told local reporters that emergency calls for the crash came in around 3 p.m. on August 12. Multiple fire departments, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office, and Office of Emergency Services all reported to the crash site.

The pilot was the only person found on the aircraft at the time of the crash and the NTSB is investigating the cause.

NTSB investigating Tuesday's crash of a Vans RV7A airplane in West Glacier, Montana. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 13, 2025

The accident comes one day after a fiery runway collision in Kalispell, Montana, caused multiple aircraft to catch fire. The incident took place at Klaispell City Airport, just 37 miles away from Ryan Field, involving a Socata TBM 700 turboprop that crash-landed at the end of the runway before striking an unoccupied aircraft.

All three passengers and the pilot were able to safely escape the aircraft before fire and smoke swallowed up a large stretch of the airstrip. Two of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the airport.

These incidents make up a string of three separate accidents that have happened within the state of Montana during the last month. On July 26, again, a crash at Ryan Field involving two travelers from Washington resulted in the death of both men.

Similar to the most recent crash, the incident took place just as the aircraft was taking off near the end of the runway.