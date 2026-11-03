NASA to Announce New X-Plane This Weekend

NASA plans to announce a new experimental X-plane this weekend during the MAX POWER aerospace exhibition at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to Administrator Jared Isaacman. Speaking during an Oct. 30 episode of NASASpaceFlight’s The Flame Trench podcast, Isaacman confirmed the upcoming announcement as part of the agency’s plans to expand its experimental aircraft programs.

New Experimental Aircraft

“Since I didn’t answer your question that you asked before, I will give you some insight that we will announce a new X-plane at it, and it is not the one you’re thinking about,” Isaacman said, referring to the exhibition. “I am gonna deliver on the promise there will be more X-planes.”

Isaacman did not identify the aircraft or provide details about its design, capabilities or intended research mission. During the same interview, he also addressed speculation surrounding NASA’s retired SR-71 Blackbird, tail number 844, which was previously displayed at Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. Asked whether the aircraft had been powered on, Isaacman said NASA was cleaning it. He did not elaborate on plans for the Blackbird.

NASA Expanding Flight Research

The announcement follows a May directive from Isaacman calling for additional X-plane development, particularly experimental airframes and propulsion systems intended to support future civil, commercial and national security applications. NASA’s event schedule lists aircraft demonstrations, technology exhibits and an appearance by the agency’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft during the Nov. 6-8 exhibition.

The X-59 recently completed its first year of flight testing, reaching speeds of Mach 1.53 and altitudes above 56,000 feet. The aircraft is being developed to evaluate technologies that could reduce the noise associated with supersonic flight over populated areas. NASA has not announced whether its next X-plane will pursue similar high-speed research or focus on another area of aviation technology.