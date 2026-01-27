Aviation News

NASA WB-57 Makes Gear-Up Landing at Ellington Field

All crew members safe after mechanical issue during Houston-area landing.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: NOAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • A NASA WB-57 high-altitude research aircraft performed a gear-up landing at Ellington Field in Houston on Tuesday morning following a mechanical issue.
  • The aircraft slid along the runway before coming to a stop, prompting a swift response from emergency crews.
  • All crew members aboard the aircraft were reported safe after the incident.
  • NASA will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the mechanical failure.
A NASA research aircraft made a gear-up landing at Ellington Field in Houston late Tuesday morning after experiencing a mechanical issue, according to the agency. Video from local media outlets showed the aircraft touching down without its landing gear deployed and sliding along the runway before coming to a stop, with emergency responders quickly surrounding the aircraft.

Houston Airports officials said the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Runway 17R–35L as the aircraft was landing. In a statement provided to local KHOU 11 News, officials said first responders with a military subcontractor handled the response and the runway was closed while crews worked to remove the aircraft.

NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said in a statement shared by ABC13/KTRK that a mechanical issue resulted in the gear-up landing and confirmed that all crew members were safe.

“Response to the incident is ongoing, and all crew are safe at this time,” Stevens said. “As with any incident, a thorough investigation will be conducted by NASA into the cause.”

The aircraft involved was a NASA WB-57 high-altitude research plane based at NASA’s Johnson Space Center near Ellington Field. The WB-57 program operates three aircraft from the location, using them for scientific and atmospheric research missions at altitudes above 63,000 feet. NASA said it will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident and provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

