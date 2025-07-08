NBAA Refutes ‘Flawed’ Environmental Study

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is pushing back on what it calls an unfair, biased report by The International Council on Clean Transportation. NBAA challenges the data used to “generalize” about emissions, adding that the report ignores key factors in business aviation’s value and its efforts to control business aircraft’s environmental impact.

NBAA wrote: “The report’s conclusions are based on a flawed extrapolation of flight-trajectory data, a methodology that fails to provide a complete analysis of the flights involved. As just one example of the data-sampling’s failings, the report’s authors admit their analysis excludes nearly 12% of flights due to “incomplete departure or arrival information.”

In a letter addressed to the Washington Post and other news outlets, NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen wrote that the report and coverage of it in the press ignored a number of facts, including that business aviation has improved emissions by 40% in the past 40 years and that today’s new aircraft are 35% more efficient than earlier examples.

Bolen continued: “Equally important, business aviation – which accounts for less than 1% of all transportation emissions – has set a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 with further innovations, including sustainable aviation fuels (which decrease lifecycle emissions by up to 80% over legacy fuels); electric, hybrid and hydrogen propulsion; and other game-changing technologies. Why were readers left in the dark about this information?

“Finally, in offering a distorted picture of business aviation, the article misses the larger point about its value: business aircraft allow companies to optimize efficiency, productivity, and flexibility in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.”