NTSB Cites Boeing, FAA Shortcomings In Alaska Door Plug Final Report

Investigators released the final report on the January 2024 Alaska Airlines door plug incident Thursday, concluding that the in-flight separation of the left mid-exit door plug was the result of Boeing’s failure to follow proper manufacturing procedures. The FAA’s inadequate oversight and audit processes were also cited as contributing factors.

The accident, involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9, led to rapid depressurization while climbing out of Portland, Oregon. Eight people suffered minor injuries, and the aircraft sustained significant damage, but the flight landed safely.

Investigators discovered that four critical bolts meant to secure the left MED plug vertically were missing before delivery to Alaska Airlines. This allowed the plug to gradually shift upward during previous flights until it ultimately disengaged and separated during the accident flight.

In response to the event, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued several safety recommendations to the FAA and Boeing. Key recommendations include requiring retrofits of all in-service 737s with a certified MED plug design enhancement, revising FAA oversight processes, enhancing Boeing’s training and manufacturing quality controls and reviewing Boeing’s overall safety culture.

The report also called for broader actions, such as requiring extended-duration cockpit voice recorders (CVRs), improving flight crew oxygen system training and increasing the use of child restraint systems on commercial flights.