Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Flight Safety

NTSB Schedules Investigative Hearing On Deadly UPS MD-11 Cargo Crash

Session will take place over two days in May.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Photo-NTSB
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a two-day investigative hearing in May regarding the fatal November 2025 crash of a UPS cargo flight shortly after departing Louisville, Kentucky.
  • The accident involved UPS Flight 2976, an MD-11F, which crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all three crew members and 11 people on the ground, with over 20 others injured.
  • Preliminary investigation findings point to the separation of the aircraft's left engine and pylon, caused by a fatigue crack in the left pylon aft mount spherical bearing.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a two-day investigative hearing in May as it continues its probe into the November 2025 crash of a UPS cargo flight shortly after departure from Louisville, Kentucky, the agency announced Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled for May 19–20 at NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C., and will be livestreamed. Officials said a witness list, agenda, and additional hearing details will be released in the coming weeks.

The accident involved an MD-11F operating as UPS Flight 2976, a scheduled cargo service from Louisville to Honolulu. The aircraft was destroyed after impacting terrain shortly after takeoff on November 4, 2025. All three crewmembers aboard were killed. The crash also resulted in significant loss of life on the ground, including 11 fatalities. More than 20 others were injured in the surrounding area.

The NTSB released its preliminary report in November, noting that the aircraft was unable to stay airborne after its left engine and pylon separated from the wing. Investigators then updated the report in January after new findings showed the left pylon aft mount spherical bearing failed after a fatigue crack developed around a design groove, ultimately causing the assembly to separate. Roughly three-quarters of the fracture showed fatigue damage, with the remaining portion consistent with overstress failure, according to the report.

The NTSB said investigative hearings are used to collect factual information needed to determine the circumstances and probable cause of major transportation accidents. While the sessions are open to the public and will be livestreamed, participation is limited to board members, investigators, sworn witnesses, and designated parties.

The agency has not yet outlined specific topics that will be addressed during the hearing, but said it is part of its ongoing effort to build a complete factual record of the accident.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.