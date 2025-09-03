Aviation News Air Shows & Events Reno

NTSB Publishes Final Report on Reno Midair Collision 

Final report highlights traffic pattern deviations in 2023 fatal air race accident

Matt Ryan
A T-6 banks to the left
A T-6 in flight [Credit: Shutterstock/Santiparp Wattanaporn]
Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB's final report attributes a fatal midair collision of two T-6 aircraft at the 2023 Reno Air Races to both pilots' failure to see and avoid each other.
  • Contributing factors included deviations from standard traffic pattern procedures, with one aircraft flying a wider base leg and the other a tighter downwind leg.
  • The differing flight paths resulted in one aircraft being positioned to the right of the other's flight path, likely contributing to the lack of visual awareness.
  • The accident resulted in the deaths of both pilots, and the Reno Air Races subsequently ended; however, the National Championship Air Races will resume elsewhere.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its final report on the fatal midair collision between two North American T-6 aircraft during the 2023 Reno Air Races. The report determined both pilots failed to see and avoid each other while entering the traffic pattern for Reno-Stead Airport. Contributing factors included deviations from standard base and downwind legs.

According to the NTSB, Race 14, a North American AT-6B, and Race 6, a North American T-6G, had completed the race course and were maneuvering for Runway 8 when the collision occurred. Witnesses described Race 14 flying a wider base leg while Race 6 flew a tighter downwind. 

“The wider pattern flown by Race 14, and the tighter pattern flown by Race 6, placed Race 14 to the right of Race 6’s flight path,” investigators wrote in the report. 

The report notes it is likely that Race 6 may have been looking to the left for Race 14’s base leg. 

Both aircraft sustained substantial damage and the pilots, ages 65 and 67, were killed. The Air Races ended their decades-long run in Reno in 2023, although the National Championship Air Races are set to resume for the first time later this month in Roswell, New Mexico.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

  1. Well, impossible to pin the high wing vs. low wing on this one. S/A and more communication, no matter what type of aircraft you are flying, along with keeping your eyes outside would go a long way to reduce traffic pattern collisions.

  2. The link to the FAA report does not seem to be working…

