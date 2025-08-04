NYPD Aviation Unit Allegedly Used for Overtime Scheme

Officials are investigating an alleged corruption scheme at the New York Police Department’s aviation unit, in which members received thousands of dollars of overtime pay for work they did not perform.
According to the New York Post, the false overtime submissions occurred under recently-retired police chief Winston Faison, who approved the time slips for officers in his inner circle.
Lt. Lakeisha Smith, Lt. Winston Wright, and Detective Tanesha Facey, Faison’s driver, reportedly received 20 fraudulent overtime hours per month. Smith’s pay rose to $185,405 from $122,892 in the previous year, along with approximately $40,000 in raises in the previous year for Wright and Facey. The overtime was paid for a federal maritime safety training grant administered by FEMA. It is unclear if the false overtime payments accounted for the entirety of the wage increases.
The overtime was approved for rescue maneuvers related to the aviation unit. Neither of the three officers in question is a licensed pilot or mechanic.
Last week, the FAA began investigating safety issues at the unit, including a hard landing and damage to an aircraft during a hovering exercise, prompting Faison to retire as police chief. Smith filed her retirement papers last Wednesday in the wake of the investigation.
As part of the probe into the unit’s dealings, it was also uncovered that Faison had taken at least one off-the-books trip with the unit’s Bell 429 helicopter. Log books were manipulated during the trip, with Faison failing to accurately disclose who was with him on the aircraft, where he landed, and neglecting to get permission from headquarters to leave the city.
The aviation unit typically responds to emergencies within a 60-mile radius of New York City. They have helicopters certified for IFR rescue missions, with hoists and auto-hover capabilities.
Replies: 10
I’m seeing more and more content on AvWeb from those employed by Firecrown, which owns AvWeb, all the other former Belvoir publications and virtually every other general aviation publication. So for fellow readers, here is how Firecrown describes itself:
Firecrown: The Category King in Affluent Enthusiast Media and Commerce
Firecrown reigns supreme as the category king in the affluent enthusiast community, setting the standard for how luxury hobbies and lifestyles are enhanced through an innovative content-to-commerce model.
We cater to those who combine a deep passion with the financial means to indulge in high-end pursuits like aviation, marine, astronomy, hobbies, and more. Our approach transcends mere luxury; it’s about connecting with those who seek quality, expertise, and exclusivity.
Understanding the affluent enthusiast market reveals a group of individuals driven by a desire for authenticity, deep engagement, and innovation within their hobbies. They value products and experiences that have a story, heritage, or superior quality. These enthusiasts actively participate in communities, valuing brands that offer tailored, exclusive experiences.
They exhibit curiosity, a love for learning, and a drive for achievement within their hobbies, prioritizing spending on experiences that enrich their pursuits. Their involvement is deep-rooted and ongoing, and they are key in driving or supporting innovation within their passion areas.
They seek the best and value the story or craftsmanship behind their purchases. They cherish being part of select groups, enjoying the exclusivity of their experiences. They actively contribute to and seek out communities where they can share, learn, and innovate.
Their education drives a pursuit of deep knowledge and mastery in their interests, and they possess the resources to invest in high-quality, exclusive elements of their hobbies, from luxury items to unique experiences.
Our audience has significant disposable income, enabling them to deeply invest in their passions. They are typically well-educated, with a thirst for continuous learning and mastery in their areas of interest. There are approximately 26 million affluent enthusiast households in the US, with over $1 million in net worth, holding more than $47 trillion in assets.
Do you cherish being part of “select group” with a lot of disposable income? Are you clowns in a sad clownshow?
Not that I’m happy to see a buyout of a beloved publication, but I don’t think you’ve been paying attention to GA lately if you don’t at least see the logic in it. GA is very much a hobby for the rich now, you should go take a look at what planes are selling for, how much ramp or hangar space costs, what insurance rates are, how much an overhaul costs. I regret to inform you that decent 50 year old Cessna 172s routinely sell for 2x the median US salary, that overhauling one of their stone age 4 cylinders costs over $20,000, that a T-hangar rental costs what much of the aging readership would call a mortgage payment, and that a typical operating cost for said old flying corolla is over $100/hr. And those are the basics, the entry level. Many commenters here have aircraft worth more than the median US home, with a 6 cylinder engine or two that cost as much as the average new car to overhaul or even a turbine engine or two that cost as much as the median home did 6 years ago. GA has, for the most part, left the middle class behind. If they’re going to turn a profit on avweb, it’s only logical that they’d shift toward appealing to the people who can still afford to fly as a hobby.
Are you trying to find excuses for the demise of integrity? Go ahead. Find more!
Reading comprehension is fundamental. Try the first sentence of my post again, I don’t think I used any heady language.
I am paying attention. I fully digress. However - this ain’t the repesentation of the average AVweb comsumer, is it? Posting that mission statement if Firecrown is somewhat obligatory, now that the target aufience is defined.
It looks like this one wandered in from a different beat. AVweb built its name over 30 years covering general aviation, CFIs, owners, pilots, the regs and safety stuff that actually affects us. But this piece? It’s about NYPD overtime fraud and some shady helicopter joyrides. Sure, there’s a rotor and the FAA gets mentioned, but it’s not GA, and it’s not what most of us come here for.
Yeah, misuse of FEMA money and cooked logbooks is bad, but how is this useful to the average AVweb reader? There’s nothing here for pilots, operators, or anyone trying to stay sharp in the cockpit or on the ramp. Feels like filler, maybe a Firecrown content drop meant to hit a few different sites at once.
That’s what bugs me. We’re drifting from what AVweb used to be: sharp, informed, and grounded in real aviation experience. If this kind of content is the new norm, fine, just say so, and we’ll figure out where else to go.
Reading the article referenced of police corruption and its readers comments could easily be interpreted to have racial overtones from the NY Post, with very little substantive GA or aviation relevance.
Nearly every comment from the news article spews hate for minorities and DEI, and several state ‘this is what happens when they run things instead of us.’
Concerning our varied, individualistic pilot groups, "They cherish being part of select groups, enjoying the exclusivity of their experiences " is an assumption that seems strangely disingenuous to this news item, and goes against what EAA and most pilots’ sincere efforts to grow GA are for even the impecunious aviation hearts among us.
No one I know in aviation wants to be seen as ‘exclusive’. At a time when we need its opposite, this is front and center?
Right. Here’s the coolaid. Try it, you’ll love it.
I will say, what you have mentioned about prices is indeed astoundingly correct. Until recently, I had not monitored them. But old used basic trainers or one step up flying machines, unbelievable. And to fix anything, outrageous. It has sure pushed me out of flying, although I did voluntarily bail about six years ago. And yes, AVWeb is totally changed. I assume the new owners have a plan.