NYPD Aviation Unit Allegedly Used for Overtime Scheme

Officials are investigating an alleged corruption scheme at the New York Police Department’s aviation unit, in which members received thousands of dollars of overtime pay for work they did not perform.

According to the New York Post, the false overtime submissions occurred under recently-retired police chief Winston Faison, who approved the time slips for officers in his inner circle.

Lt. Lakeisha Smith, Lt. Winston Wright, and Detective Tanesha Facey, Faison’s driver, reportedly received 20 fraudulent overtime hours per month. Smith’s pay rose to $185,405 from $122,892 in the previous year, along with approximately $40,000 in raises in the previous year for Wright and Facey. The overtime was paid for a federal maritime safety training grant administered by FEMA. It is unclear if the false overtime payments accounted for the entirety of the wage increases.

The overtime was approved for rescue maneuvers related to the aviation unit. Neither of the three officers in question is a licensed pilot or mechanic.

Last week, the FAA began investigating safety issues at the unit, including a hard landing and damage to an aircraft during a hovering exercise, prompting Faison to retire as police chief. Smith filed her retirement papers last Wednesday in the wake of the investigation.

As part of the probe into the unit’s dealings, it was also uncovered that Faison had taken at least one off-the-books trip with the unit’s Bell 429 helicopter. Log books were manipulated during the trip, with Faison failing to accurately disclose who was with him on the aircraft, where he landed, and neglecting to get permission from headquarters to leave the city.

The aviation unit typically responds to emergencies within a 60-mile radius of New York City. They have helicopters certified for IFR rescue missions, with hoists and auto-hover capabilities.