Officials Look to Void Labor Contract for 47,000 TSA Officers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Friday that it is moving to rescind the 2024 collective bargaining agreement that covers Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) for the second time in less than 12 months.

In a released statement, TSA said that a new labor initiative would go into effect on January 11, 2026 and will return the agency to a “security-focused framework” that puts workforce readiness at the head of its mission.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union which represents 47,000 TSOs at airports across the country, panned the decision and promised to challenge its legality in court.

“Secretary Noem’s decision to rip up the union contract for 47,000 TSA officers is an illegal act of retaliatory union-busting that should cause concern for every person who steps foot in an airport,” said AFGE President Everett Kelley. “AFGE will continue to challenge these illegal attacks on our members’ right to belong to a union, and we urge the Senate to pass the Protect America’s Workforce Act immediately.”

The decision to nix the agreement was based on a determination by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in September that said employees conducting security screenings are performing acts in the interest of national security and should not be engaged in collective bargaining, the administration said.

“Our Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) need to be focused on their mission of keeping travelers safe, not wasting countless hours on non-mission critical work,” said Adam Stahl, senior TSA official. “Under the leadership of Secretary Noem, we are ridding the agency of wasteful and time-consuming activities that distracted our officers from their crucial work.”

This marks the second time this year that DHS and TSA have made efforts to forgo the Biden-era contract. In March, the agencies first announced they were voiding the contract, a move that sparked an initial lawsuit from AFGE and subsequent injunction in federal court prohibiting the cancellation from taking effect.

TSA also said it will no longer use traditional payroll methods for collecting union fees from TSO’s paychecks.