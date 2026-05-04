Oregon Airports Awarded $3.1 Million In Federal Funds

Ten airports in Oregon will receive more than $3.1 million in federal funding for infrastructure work, according to an announcement from the state’s congressional delegation last week.

“Small airports throughout our state need and deserve federal investments so Oregonians can count on them for small business support, emergency response, secure travel and more,” Sen. Ron Wyden said. “These federal resources advance those key objectives statewide, and I’ll keep battling for similar infrastructure investments to make all airports in Oregon better and safer.”

The largest award, $1 million, will go to McMinnville Municipal Airport for a new wind cone, 12,500 feet of perimeter fencing and 10 gates. Other projects include a snow removal equipment building at Burns Municipal Airport, a wind cone and segmented circle at Florence Municipal Airport, taxiway resealing at Troutdale Airport, a new helipad at Ontario Municipal Airport, a taxi lane at Corvallis Municipal Airport, PAPI replacement work at Lexington Airport, a new hangar at Newport Airport, a new fuel farm at Tillamook Airport and runway and taxiway pavement work at Gold Beach Municipal Airport.