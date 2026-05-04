Aviation News

Oregon Airports Awarded $3.1 Million In Federal Funds

Ten airports across the state will receive funding for fencing, taxiways, hangars, lighting and other infrastructure projects.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Oregon Airports Awarded $3.1 Million In Federal Funds
[Credit: George Rudy | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Ten airports across Oregon will receive over $3.1 million in federal funding for various infrastructure improvements.
  • The funding aims to support small businesses, emergency response, and secure travel, enhancing the safety and functionality of these airports.
  • Projects include a $1 million award to McMinnville Municipal Airport for a new wind cone, fencing, and gates, alongside other improvements such as snow removal equipment buildings, taxiway resealing, and new hangars at different locations.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Ten airports in Oregon will receive more than $3.1 million in federal funding for infrastructure work, according to an announcement from the state’s congressional delegation last week.

“Small airports throughout our state need and deserve federal investments so Oregonians can count on them for small business support, emergency response, secure travel and more,” Sen. Ron Wyden said. “These federal resources advance those key objectives statewide, and I’ll keep battling for similar infrastructure investments to make all airports in Oregon better and safer.”

The largest award, $1 million, will go to McMinnville Municipal Airport for a new wind cone, 12,500 feet of perimeter fencing and 10 gates. Other projects include a snow removal equipment building at Burns Municipal Airport, a wind cone and segmented circle at Florence Municipal Airport, taxiway resealing at Troutdale Airport, a new helipad at Ontario Municipal Airport, a taxi lane at Corvallis Municipal Airport, PAPI replacement work at Lexington Airport, a new hangar at Newport Airport, a new fuel farm at Tillamook Airport and runway and taxiway pavement work at Gold Beach Municipal Airport.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.