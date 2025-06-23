Paul Dye Earns Prestigious EAA Award

Paul Dye, the Editor-At-Large of our sister publication Kitplanes has earned EAA’s Spirit of Flight Award and will accept the honor at the Homebuilders Dinner on July 24 at AirVenture in Oshkosh. Dye is a serial homebuilder (he and wife Louise Hose are currently building an F1 Rocket) and his informative videos and articles on a wide range of topics, including technical subjects, flight reviews and regulatory issues attract thousands of views. He’s been flying and building aircraft for decades and retired from NASA as its longest serving flight director.

“Without really thinking about it, this is the niche I have been working to fill ever since I retired from NASA – not for an award, but because it is somewhere I can contribute, and something that needs to be done!” Dye said in a Facebook post. The award was created jointly by EAA and the Society of Experimental Test Pilots and is “presented annually to an EAA member who best exemplifies the spirit of research, development or flight test.”





