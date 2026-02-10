Phoenix-Area Airport Adds Hangars as it Eyes Cargo, Passenger Future

Buckeye city officials in Arizona approved plans for new aircraft hangars at Buckeye Municipal Airport, just west of Phoenix, during a Jan. 20 council meeting, part of a broader effort tied to the facility’s future development. The agreement covers construction of 12 executive box hangars on leased airport land, with the first expected to be completed within 18 months and at least four built within eight years.

The project will be carried out by Vermillion Development LLC. Hangars will be used for private aircraft storage and sold to individual owners once completed.

Airport officials said existing hangars at the facility are fully occupied, with a waiting list exceeding 70 people.

“We’re hoping that this was just the first of many to bring forward that will bring our airport up to speed and allow some additional aircraft to be stored at our facility and help with economic development,” Aviation Director Scott Gray said during the council meeting.

City data presented during planning discussions also showed flight activity rising in recent years, largely related to flight school activity and private aviation operations.

City leadership has also outlined longer-term plans tied to a 20-year airport master plan that could include a longer runway, additional hangars and an air traffic control tower. Officials have said the facility could eventually support expanded cargo and passenger operations.

“I think we have an opportunity to be bigger in the cargo arena, and I think we’d have an opportunity, as our population grows, from a passenger traffic perspective,” Mayor Eric Orsborn said, according to The Arizona Republic.