Phoenix-Area Airport Adds Hangars as it Eyes Cargo, Passenger Future

Buckeye approves new hangars as long-term airport expansion planning continues.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: FAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • Buckeye city officials approved plans for 12 new executive aircraft hangars at Buckeye Municipal Airport to address high demand, with the first expected within 18 months.
  • Existing hangars are fully occupied with a waiting list of over 70 people, and the new construction aims to accommodate rising flight activity and support economic development.
  • This project is part of a broader 20-year airport master plan that envisions significant expansion, including a longer runway, more hangars, an air traffic control tower, and potential future cargo and passenger operations.
Buckeye city officials in Arizona approved plans for new aircraft hangars at Buckeye Municipal Airport, just west of Phoenix, during a Jan. 20 council meeting, part of a broader effort tied to the facility’s future development. The agreement covers construction of 12 executive box hangars on leased airport land, with the first expected to be completed within 18 months and at least four built within eight years.

The project will be carried out by Vermillion Development LLC. Hangars will be used for private aircraft storage and sold to individual owners once completed.

Airport officials said existing hangars at the facility are fully occupied, with a waiting list exceeding 70 people.

“We’re hoping that this was just the first of many to bring forward that will bring our airport up to speed and allow some additional aircraft to be stored at our facility and help with economic development,” Aviation Director Scott Gray said during the council meeting.

City data presented during planning discussions also showed flight activity rising in recent years, largely related to flight school activity and private aviation operations.

City leadership has also outlined longer-term plans tied to a 20-year airport master plan that could include a longer runway, additional hangars and an air traffic control tower. Officials have said the facility could eventually support expanded cargo and passenger operations.

“I think we have an opportunity to be bigger in the cargo arena, and I think we’d have an opportunity, as our population grows, from a passenger traffic perspective,” Mayor Eric Orsborn said, according to The Arizona Republic.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

