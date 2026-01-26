Pilatus Breaks Ground on U.S. Facility in Florida

Pilatus said Monday that it began construction on a new facility at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ), marking the next step in its U.S. expansion.

A groundbreaking ceremony included company leadership, along with representatives from local and regional organizations. The site is set to house sales, service, and eventually production operations as the Swiss aircraft manufacturer adds capacity outside its main facility in Stans.

“This flagship facility will be our fifth location in the USA, and will set new standards for quality, expertise, and technology in the southeastern United States,” said Markus Bucher, CEO of Pilatus. “In America, we will build airplanes for Americans.”

The company said the Sarasota site will not impact jobs at its Swiss headquarters and is intended to help meet growing demand for the PC-12 and PC-24 platforms in the region.

The Sarasota development follows the integration of all U.S. Pilatus operations into a single entity, Pilatus Aircraft USA Ltd, effective Jan. 1. The unified company now includes about 400 employees across the country, including in Colorado, Maryland, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Florida expansion is expected to create 200 new jobs over five years.

“We are establishing Sarasota as a major production site, serving our customers right where they are,” Bucher said.