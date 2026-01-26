Aviation News

Pilatus Breaks Ground on U.S. Facility in Florida

A new sales, service and production site in Sarasota, Florida will serve as a U.S. market hub for Pilatus.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • Pilatus has begun construction on a new "flagship" facility at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ) in Florida, marking a significant step in its U.S. expansion.
  • The new site will house sales, service, and eventually production operations for its PC-12 and PC-24 aircraft, aiming to meet growing demand in the southeastern United States.
  • This expansion is expected to create 200 new jobs over five years and follows the recent integration of all U.S. Pilatus operations into a single entity.
Pilatus said Monday that it began construction on a new facility at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ), marking the next step in its U.S. expansion.

A groundbreaking ceremony included company leadership, along with representatives from local and regional organizations. The site is set to house sales, service, and eventually production operations as the Swiss aircraft manufacturer adds capacity outside its main facility in Stans.

“This flagship facility will be our fifth location in the USA, and will set new standards for quality, expertise, and technology in the southeastern United States,” said Markus Bucher, CEO of Pilatus. “In America, we will build airplanes for Americans.”

The company said the Sarasota site will not impact jobs at its Swiss headquarters and is intended to help meet growing demand for the PC-12 and PC-24 platforms in the region.

The Sarasota development follows the integration of all U.S. Pilatus operations into a single entity, Pilatus Aircraft USA Ltd, effective Jan. 1. The unified company now includes about 400 employees across the country, including in Colorado, Maryland, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Florida expansion is expected to create 200 new jobs over five years.

“We are establishing Sarasota as a major production site, serving our customers right where they are,” Bucher said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

