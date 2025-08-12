Pilatus Pauses U.S. Business Jet Deliveries Amid Tariff Dispute

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus has temporarily suspended deliveries of its PC-12 and PC-24 business jets to the United States. The suspension comes following the introduction of steep U.S. import tariffs on Swiss goods.

Pilatus said the new 39% customs duty imposed by U.S. authorities places it at “a significant competitive disadvantage” compared to U.S. and European rivals. The U.S. market accounts for about 40% of annual production for both aircraft types.

The tariffs would result in “massive additional costs” and create uncertainty among customers, Pilatus said. For now, the company said it plans to redirect aircraft intended for U.S. buyers to other global markets. It is also accelerating plans for a local production facility in Sarasota, Florida, which could help mitigate the impact of the trade measures. “The tariff will lead to a temporary halt in deliveries and thus to a temporary interruption of U.S. business,” the company said in a statement reported by Reuters.

The tariff announcement, made Thursday by U.S. President Donald Trump, has prompted Switzerland to open discussions with Washington in an effort to ease trade restrictions. Economists have warned the move could trigger job losses as Swiss companies face reduced access to the American market. Pilatus said it is committed to protecting the jobs of its 3,000 employees and may implement short-time work or rely on natural attrition to adjust staffing levels if necessary.