Pilot Missing After Cessna Slides Off Runway

Officials are investigating after a Cessna 172 veered off the runway at Naples Municipal Airport in Florida early Tuesday morning. The pilot and any passengers seem to have fled the scene, as the aircraft was left abandoned by the runway while occupants’ whereabouts remain unknown.

According to Naples Police and airport officials, the plane landed around 3 a.m. after departing from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. It came to rest in the grass beside the runway with visible nose damage. Whether or not there were any injuries resulting from the incident cannot be confirmed.

ADS-B data showed the flight to have originated from Fort Lauderdale Executive at nearly 1:00 a.m., before flying to Page Field in Fort Myers. The data does not appear to show the aircraft landing in Fort Myers, although it might have flown over the field several times. From there, it flew to Naples, where it landed at 2:42 a.m.

Naples Airport spokesperson Robin King told WINK News the tower was closed at the time, and that, although overnight arrivals are permitted, there is a voluntary 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew at the airport.

“It’s unusual. It’s really unusual, and it was a mystery,” King said.

According to the airport, a security guard allowed two individuals through a locked gate overnight, which it said is not uncommon. The aircraft was later removed from the runway and secured in a hangar for inspection.

The FAA has assumed control of the investigation, according to Gulf Coast ABC and WESH reports. Naples Airport remains fully operational as investigators work to determine why the aircraft slid off the runway and what became of its pilot.