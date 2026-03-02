Pilots Petition Starlink Following Shift to New Speed Tiers

Starlink has restructured its in-motion service offerings, capping standard Roam and Priority plans at 100 mph (87 knots) ground speed and introducing two aviation-specific tiers intended for faster operations. The new Aviation 300MPH plan is priced at $250 per month and includes 20 GB of data, with overage billed at $10 per GB. The Aviation 450MPH plan, priced at $1,000 per month, also includes 20 GB, with additional data billed at $50 per GB.

Under the previous structure, Starlink’s Roam plans, including 10 GB, 50 GB and unlimited options, were commonly used in mobile applications, including light aircraft operating below typical airline cruise speeds. While those plans were not aviation-specific, they supported in-motion connectivity within defined parameters and were used by some general aviation operators for real-time weather access, flight planning updates and communications. With the 100 mph ground-speed cap now applied to standard Roam and Priority subscriptions, most piston and turboprop aircraft exceed the threshold in cruise, effectively placing in-flight connectivity into the aviation-tier category.

An online petition circulating among pilots is asking Starlink to reinstate a roaming option suited to general aviation speeds.

“Starlink has recently made the disappointing decision to raise the cost of the plans serving general aviation by 5 times, while providing less than half of the data of the previous plans simply based on the speed that our planes travel,” the petition states.

It further says that prior roaming access provided continuous internet connectivity in flight and describes the service as “not just a luxury but a necessity for modern aviation safety and operational efficiency.”

At the time of publication, more than 800 signatures had been recorded.