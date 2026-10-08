Piper Calls For Rudder Cable Inspection

Piper Aircraft has issued a service bulletin calling for a one-time inspection of rudder control cables on selected PA-46-series aircraft after identifying the possibility of improper cable routing in the tailcone. The bulletin, effective Oct. 1, applies to specific serial numbers of the M350, M500, M600 and M700 Fury.

Inspection Within 25 Hours

“Some of the affected aircraft may have rudder drive (i.e. control) cables incorrectly routed in the tailcone,” the company said in Service Bulletin 1462.

The company said improper routing can lead to cable chafing or breakage and calls for inspection of the rudder controls inside the tailcone.

For affected aircraft that have not undergone their first annual inspection or reached 100 hours time in service, the manufacturer calls for compliance within the next 25 flight hours. Owners whose inspections identify a problem are directed to contact Piper Customer Support for additional instructions.

Four Models Affected

The bulletin lists 67 aircraft by serial number, including 12 M350s, eight M500s, four M600s and 43 M700 Furys. The M700 became Piper’s flagship single-engine turboprop after its 2024 introduction and has since received approvals in several international markets.

Piper says factory participation is available for qualifying aircraft that remain under warranty at the time of compliance. That support will remain available for up to 180 days from the bulletin’s Oct. 1 effective date. Owners are directed to arrange the inspection through a Piper-approved service center.