Public Review Underway on Alaska Military Airspace Proposal

Public scoping open through Feb. 9 for proposed changes to Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Department of the Air Force is proposing significant modifications to military training airspace within Alaska's Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC).
  • Proposed changes include modifying existing northern airspace, establishing new airspace over the Gulf of Alaska, and consolidating western training areas into two larger complexes, to meet modern aircraft training requirements.
  • An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process is underway with a public comment period, during which civil aviation groups like NBAA have raised concerns about potential impacts on business aviation and rural communities.
The Department of the Air Force has begun the public scoping phase for an Environmental Impact Statement evaluating proposed changes to the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, a military training area spanning large portions of Alaska airspace.

According to the Department of the Air Force, the Alaska military airspace proposal would modify existing special activity airspace in the northern part of the complex, establish new airspace over the Gulf of Alaska, and replace several smaller western training areas with two larger complexes. The Notice of Intent was published in the Federal Register on Jan. 8, initiating a 30-day comment period as part of the National Environmental Policy Act process.

[Credit: EIS JPARC Regional Special Activity Airspace Optimization Program]

Under the proposal, the Air Force would consider three action alternatives that vary the location of the two western Alaska airspace complexes, as well as a no-action alternative that would leave the current structure unchanged. The agency said the changes are intended to address training requirements for modern aircraft that operate across a wider range of altitudes and distances, including extended low-level operations.

The EIS will analyze potential impacts on factors such as airspace management, noise, environmental resources and socioeconomic conditions, with cooperating agencies including the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of the Army and Department of the Navy.

The new Alaska military airspace proposal has drawn attention from civil aviation groups, including the National Business Aviation Association, which encouraged operators to participate in the process.

“Given the proposed expansion in size, altitude and number of activation days, this airspace change has the potential to have a serious impact on the business aviation companies who provide essential services and support to rural communities across Alaska,” said Janice Planten, NBAA’s director of air traffic services.

Comments may be submitted electronically or by mail and must be postmarked by Feb. 9 to be considered during preparation of the draft EIS.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

