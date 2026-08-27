Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Radio Problems Preceded Marine One-DCA Incident

The NTSB says communication issues had already prompted a meeting and an attempted workaround.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Radio Problems Preceded Marine One-DCA Incident
[Credit: The White House]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • An Aug. 4 incident involving Marine One and a commercial aircraft near DCA was preceded by persistent communication problems between the presidential helicopter and air traffic control.
  • Investigations revealed that Marine One's attempts to contact the tower were unreceived or unreadable due to inadequate line-of-sight radio coverage.
  • The FAA resolved the communication deficiencies by relocating the helicopter-control radios to the top of the DCA tower.
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Communication problems between Marine One and air traffic control preceded an Aug. 4 incident involving the presidential helicopter and a departing Envoy Air Embraer E170 near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to an NTSB preliminary report released Thursday. The FAA estimated the aircraft came within 0.82 nautical miles laterally and 700 feet vertically, although the NTSB said that distance met the applicable Class B radar-separation standard.

DCA tower officials and Marine Helicopter Squadron One personnel had met five days earlier after reports that controllers were not receiving the required notification three minutes before presidential helicopter departures.

“HMX-1 advised that communications ‘had been spotty,’” the NTSB said.

An alternate procedure was established, but an attempt to use it Aug. 4 was unsuccessful.

FAA recordings showed Marine One’s first attempt to contact the tower was not received and a second transmission was unreadable. A subsequent FAA analysis found inadequate line-of-sight radio coverage between the Ellipse and the radio site. The agency later relocated the helicopter-control radios to the top of the DCA tower, and follow-up checks using two HMX-1 helicopters found no communication deficiencies.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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