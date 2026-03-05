Aviation News

Russ Meyer, Former Cessna Chairman And Citation Program Leader, Flies West

Longtime aviation executive helped guide development of the Citation jet family and supported major industry initiatives.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Textron Aviation]
Key Takeaways:

  • Russell W. “Russ” Meyer Jr., former chairman and CEO of Cessna Aircraft Company, passed away at age 93.
  • He led Cessna for nearly three decades, significantly expanding the Citation line of business jets.
  • A distinguished aviator, Meyer accumulated over 17,000 flight hours and was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2009.
  • He was also a key advocate for aviation, notably helping pass the General Aviation Revitalization Act of 1994, and a co-founder of the Citation Special Olympics Airlift program.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Russell W. “Russ” Meyer Jr., former chairman and CEO of Cessna Aircraft Company, died March 4 at age 93. Meyer led Cessna for nearly three decades after joining the company as executive vice president in 1974 and becoming chairman and CEO in 1975. Although Meyer stepped down as chairman in 2003, he retained the role of chairman emeritus. During his tenure, Cessna developed and expanded the Citation line of business jets, which grew into one of the company’s best-known product families.

Before joining Cessna, Meyer worked in aviation law and served as president and CEO of Grumman American Aviation Corporation from 1966 to 1974. He also served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and later flew with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Over the course of his flying career, Meyer accumulated more than 17,000 flight hours and held type ratings in every Cessna Citation model produced during his lifetime. Meyer was added to the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2009.

Meyer also participated in industry advocacy and aviation-related initiatives. He was involved in efforts leading to passage of the General Aviation Revitalization Act of 1994 and helped establish the Citation Special Olympics Airlift program, which transports athletes to national games using volunteer aircraft.

Textron Aviation President and CEO Ron Draper offered words of remembrance on Meyer’s legacy.

“Russ was a remarkable human being and one of the most respected leaders I have ever known,” Draper said. He added that Meyer “led with conviction, compassion and an unwavering belief that leadership carries a responsibility to serve something greater than oneself.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

