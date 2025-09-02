Aviation News

European Commission President’s Jet Hit by Suspected Russian Navigation Jamming

Ursula von der Leyen lands safely in Bulgaria despite navigation disruption.

Matt Ryan
European Commission President
European Commission President and EPP lead candidate Ursula von der Leyen during the European Elections Night in Brussels, Belgium on June 9, 2024. [Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Ursula von der Leyen's plane experienced GPS jamming suspected to be caused by Russia while flying over Bulgaria.
  • The incident, confirmed by Bulgarian authorities, forced the crew to rely on paper maps for navigation.
  • This event highlights increased GPS jamming incidents in the region since the Ukraine war, raising concerns about aviation safety.
  • The EU plans to enhance satellite deployments and increase defense spending in response to the incident and ongoing Russian aggression.
See a mistake? Contact us.

An aircraft carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen experienced satellite navigation jamming over Bulgaria in what authorities suspect was a Russian interference operation, according to multiple reports. The aircraft landed safely at Plovdiv Airport on Sunday as von der Leyen continued her four-day tour of European Union nations bordering Russia and Belarus, the Associated Press reported. A European Commission spokesperson, Arianna Podestà, said the Bulgarian authorities believe the disruption was the result of “blatant interference by Russia.”

The Financial Times, citing unnamed EU officials, reported the crew resorted to paper maps for navigation after satellite signal was lost. Bulgaria’s government confirmed the incident and said air traffic control aided the flight with alternative methods using terrestrial navigation systems. The BBC noted that Bulgaria’s air traffic authority has recorded a “noticeable increase” in jamming incidents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, echoing warnings by European regulators that such situations pose “significant challenges to aviation safety.”

Von der Leyen, a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is visiting frontline EU states to discuss defense readiness. Podestà told CBS News the incident “underlines the urgency of the mission” and that von der Leyen had seen “firsthand the everyday challenges of threats coming from Russia and its proxies.” 

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told the BBC the bloc would expand satellite deployments to better detect interference, while von der Leyen emphasized that Europe would continue to increase defense spending and support for Ukraine.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE