Saskatchewan Releases New Provincial Aviation Strategy

The Government of Saskatchewan has released its first provincial aviation strategy, outlining a plan to strengthen economic growth, improve access to essential services and modernize aviation infrastructure.

Announced by Highways Minister David Marit during Saskatchewan Aviation and Aerospace Week, the strategy establishes five priorities: supporting business growth, protecting health and safety, encouraging aviation careers, investing in community airports, and improving coordination with federal regulators.

Key actions in the plan include replacing aging government aircraft, reviewing funding for community airports, and expanding aviation training programs. The province also intends to work with other jurisdictions to address regulatory and infrastructure challenges affecting northern and remote air service.

“A safe and competitive aviation industry creates employment, facilitates trade and tourism, provides emergency services and boosts economic activity,” Marit said.

The strategy was developed in consultation with airlines, airports, local governments and educational institutions. According to the report, the province’s aviation sector supports about 4,900 jobs and contributes roughly $1.24 billion in total economic output. It also outlines aviation’s role in delivering medical and emergency services, with Saskatchewan Air Ambulance and regional carriers transporting nearly 27,000 patients over the past nine years.

Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said the plan “will improve the existing collaboration and coordination with the aviation sector in the province.”

Saskatchewan manages 16 provincial airports, along with community, private, and federal facilities that support transportation and essential services throughout the province and Canada.