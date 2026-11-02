Senator Questions Low Presidential Aircraft Flyover Over Washington

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is asking the FAA and Pentagon for answers following a low-altitude flyover by a presidential aircraft during a White House Halloween event on Oct. 29.

According to The Washington Post, Duckworth sent a letter Monday to the FAA, Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget raising concerns about the flight’s safety, cost and impact on nearby airport operations.

Low Passes Over Washington

The aircraft, a Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar and refurbished for presidential transport, made two passes over the White House while President Donald Trump hosted a Halloween gathering. According to AirNav Radar flight-tracking data, the aircraft descended to a reported altitude of 375 feet during its flight over Washington.

An FAA spokesperson told The Washington Post that the flyover had been coordinated with the agency and that operations at Reagan Washington National Airport were briefly halted to accommodate it. FlightAware recorded more than 200 delayed flights at the airport that day, although the number directly attributable to the flyover remains unclear.

The low-altitude passes also drew concern from local officials and residents, some of whom were unaware of the planned flight. The Washington, D.C., city council criticized the limited advance notice, raising questions about how the flyover had been communicated to those in the surrounding area.

“This flyover provided just fifteen minutes notice to anyone in downtown DC, at the Pentagon, or at National Airport,” the D.C. Council wrote in a social media post. “It startled many, including us.”

This flyover provided just fifteen minutes notice to anyone in downtown DC, at the Pentagon, or at National Airport. It startled many, including us. https://t.co/7pdTAwOVba — Council of DC (@councilofdc) October 30, 2026

Duckworth said the unexpected flight also prompted some residents to call 911.

The White House defended the flyover, though, saying the FAA had followed established safety procedures and that the flight was intended as part of the Halloween celebration. The administration maintained that the operation had been coordinated with federal aviation officials.

“The FAA followed all necessary protocols to ensure the safety of Washington, D.C. residents,” White House spokesperson Allison Schuster told The Daily Beast. “This flyover brought joy and excitement to all those celebrating Halloween at the White House and to many nearby who got to enjoy the spectacle.”

Senator Seeks FAA Explanation

Duckworth, the ranking Democrat on the Senate’s aviation subcommittee, is asking whether the FAA raised objections to the flyover and whether officials considered its effects on airlines and passengers. She is also questioning the use of taxpayer funds for the demonstration.

The senator also pointed to outstanding safety recommendations following the January 2025 midair collision near Reagan National that killed 67 people. The NTSB investigation identified systemic problems involving airspace design, traffic separation and FAA safety oversight.

“It is a disgraceful dereliction of duty that dishonors the memories of the passengers, crew and servicemembers that were killed,” Duckworth wrote in her letter, referring to the agencies’ handling of the flyover while accident-related safety recommendations remain unresolved.