Aviation News

Severed Fiber Line Disrupts Houston Air Traffic

Contractor damage caused communications problems and prompted an FAA ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Severed Fiber Line Disrupts Houston Air Traffic
[Credit: Robin Guess | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A damaged fiber-optic cable, severed by a construction contractor, caused significant air traffic disruptions at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston on Tuesday evening.
  • The incident prompted an FAA ground stop for flights bound for IAH, with warnings of extended restrictions and longer processing times for international arrivals.
  • Repair crews are on-site, but further delays and cancellations are anticipated throughout the evening.
  • This disruption follows a similar fiber-optic outage at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and highlights the FAA's ongoing efforts to modernize its communications infrastructure.
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A damaged fiber-optic cable disrupted air traffic at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston on Tuesday evening, prompting an FAA ground stop and significant flight delays. According to Houston Airports, a construction contractor damaged the cable earlier in the day, affecting airport operations.

FAA Warns of Communications Loss

The FAA issued a ground stop for flights bound for the airport Tuesday evening. The agency subsequently warned that the restrictions could be extended to additional flights.

“IAH has lost major communications and users can expect the current ground stop to be extended and expanded,” the FAA said in an operations advisory Tuesday evening.

The agency said the outage was not affecting nearby William P. Hobby Airport or other airports in the Houston terminal area.

Repairs Underway

Houston Airports said repair crews were on-site and warned that additional delays and cancellations were possible throughout the evening. International arrivals could also experience longer processing times through U.S. Customs. The airport was coordinating with airlines and Customs and Border Protection to manage the disruption.

The Houston disruption follows a similar outage Monday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where a contractor severed a fiber-optic cable during nearby work. That incident resulted in multiple FAA ground stops, flight cancellations and arrival delays exceeding two hours.

Both disruptions come as the FAA continues efforts to modernize its aging air traffic communications infrastructure.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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