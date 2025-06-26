Sheltair, Avfuel Donate Proceeds from Sun ‘n Fun Fuel Sales

Lakeland, Florida FBO Sheltair and fuel supplier Avfuel have combined to donate a total of more than $21,000 to the Aviation Center for Excellence (ACE) located on Lakeland Linder International Airport and the Tampa Bay Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. The donations are derived from fuel sales at this year’s Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo, held April 1-6. This is the fifth year that Sheltair and Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Avfuel have combined to support ACE through fuel sales.

Gene Conrad, president and CEO for Sun ‘n Fun as well as the Aerospace Center for Excellence, said, “Over the last several years, our partners at Sheltair and Avfuel have given back 0.10 cents for every gallon pumped at the annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo to support our year-round aviation educational programming for the youth of Central Florida.”

Lisa Holland, Sheltair president and CEO and daughter of company founder Jerry Holland, said, “We, at Sheltair, deeply believe in the importance of giving back to our local communities. Our values align with encouraging the next generation of aviators, preserving the rich tapestry of aviation history, and promoting family values that have long been the cornerstone of our organization and legacy. These donations are just one way we strive to make a positive impact.”