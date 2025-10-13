Sikorsky Unveils Autonomous U-Hawk Helicopter

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, announced Monday that it is introducing the S-70UAS U-Hawk, a fully autonomous version of the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter. The company said it developed the modified aircraft in 10 months.

The helicopter’s cockpit and crew stations were replaced with actuated clamshell doors, a loading ramp, and a third-generation fly-by-wire system integrated with Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy technology. According to the company, the new configuration provides 25 percent more cargo space than the original UH-60L and is intended for use in missions such as resupply, reconnaissance, and air assault support.

First displayed at the Association of the United States Army exposition, the U-Hawk features a redesigned cabin that can accommodate larger payloads, including missiles and unmanned ground vehicles. Operators can control the aircraft using a tablet—from start-up and loading to takeoff and shutdown—while the MATRIX system plans routes and navigates using onboard sensors and cameras.

“Sikorsky is innovating a 21st century solution by converting UH-60L Black Hawks into a fully autonomous utility platform,” said Rich Benton, Sikorsky vice president and general manager.

The redesign and prototyping effort is being led by Sikorsky Innovations, with a first flight expected in 2026. The U-Hawk will aim to transport up to four Joint Modular Intermodal Containers or a HIMARS missile pod, self-deploy more than 1,600 nautical miles, or remain aloft for up to 14 hours.

“The U-Hawk offers a cost-effective utility UAS by leveraging commonality with the existing UH-60 fleet,” said Igor Cherepinsky, director of Sikorsky Innovations, according to Lockheed Martin. “Its uncrewed nature reduces both operating and maintenance costs.”

Sikorsky also introduced its new Nomad family of long-endurance, autonomous VTOL drones earlier this month, which the company intends to be utilized for a variety of defense, national security, search and rescue, and forestry settings. Like the U-Hawk, the Nomad drones are also based on the company’s MATRIX system.