Aviation News Company News Drones

Sikorsky Unveils Autonomous U-Hawk Helicopter

Converted Sikorsky UH-60L to become first fully autonomous Black Hawk platform.

Matt Ryan
Sikorsky autonomous U-Hawk Black Hawk
[Credit: Sikorsky]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, has introduced the S-70UAS U-Hawk, a fully autonomous version of the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter, developed in 10 months.
  • The U-Hawk replaces the cockpit with cargo features, offering 25% more cargo space for larger payloads, and is controlled via a tablet using Sikorsky's MATRIX autonomy technology.
  • Intended for missions such as resupply and reconnaissance, this uncrewed platform aims for cost-effective utility and is expected to have its first flight in 2026 with ambitious performance capabilities.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, announced Monday that it is introducing the S-70UAS U-Hawk, a fully autonomous version of the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter. The company said it developed the modified aircraft in 10 months. 

The helicopter’s cockpit and crew stations were replaced with actuated clamshell doors, a loading ramp, and a third-generation fly-by-wire system integrated with Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy technology. According to the company, the new configuration provides 25 percent more cargo space than the original UH-60L and is intended for use in missions such as resupply, reconnaissance, and air assault support.

First displayed at the Association of the United States Army exposition, the U-Hawk features a redesigned cabin that can accommodate larger payloads, including missiles and unmanned ground vehicles. Operators can control the aircraft using a tablet—from start-up and loading to takeoff and shutdown—while the MATRIX system plans routes and navigates using onboard sensors and cameras. 

“Sikorsky is innovating a 21st century solution by converting UH-60L Black Hawks into a fully autonomous utility platform,” said Rich Benton, Sikorsky vice president and general manager.

The redesign and prototyping effort is being led by Sikorsky Innovations, with a first flight expected in 2026. The U-Hawk will aim to transport up to four Joint Modular Intermodal Containers or a HIMARS missile pod, self-deploy more than 1,600 nautical miles, or remain aloft for up to 14 hours. 

“The U-Hawk offers a cost-effective utility UAS by leveraging commonality with the existing UH-60 fleet,” said Igor Cherepinsky, director of Sikorsky Innovations, according to Lockheed Martin. “Its uncrewed nature reduces both operating and maintenance costs.”

Sikorsky also introduced its new Nomad family of long-endurance, autonomous VTOL drones earlier this month, which the company intends to be utilized for a variety of defense, national security, search and rescue, and forestry settings. Like the U-Hawk, the Nomad drones are also based on the company’s MATRIX system.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE